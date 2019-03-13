‘Wings of Freedom Tour’ coming to Marana Regional Airport

MARANA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Ever wanted to see a World War Two aircraft up close? The public will have the chance at the Collings Foundation “Wings of Freedom” tour at the end of the month.
The event will take place at the Marana Regional Airport at 11700 W Avra Valley Rd, Marana 85653; from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31; walk-through tour times for the B-17 Flying Fortress, and the B-24 Liberator are:
- Friday, March 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
While there are no reservations needed for tours, ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 years and younger.
Aircraft on display will also include the B-25 Mitchell, the P-51 Mustang and the P-40 Warhawk
Flight options are available, check here for times and prices, or call 1-800-568-8924.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.