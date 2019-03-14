2019 Arizona Bowl to kick off on New Year’s Eve

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Maximizing its annual pledge to deliver a world-class football experience in the true spirit of celebration, the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl today announced that its 2019 game will kick off at Arizona Stadium on December 31. While the official game time has yet to be announced, bowl executives expect a mid-afternoon start which will enable fans to enjoy a host of associated post-game activities that will extend the celebration through the midnight hour.