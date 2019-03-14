Berhendt is IFL’s top offensive player

TUCSON, AZ - Two games and two player-of-the-week honors for the Tucson Sugar Skulls.
Quarterback Matt Berhendt was named the Indoor Football League Offensive Player of the Week after throwing eight touchdown passes in a 62-42 victory over the Bismarck Bucks Sunday in the second game for the expansion franchise. The eight TDs in a game are a league high this season.
Berhendt, who spent two years with the IFL’s Green Bay Blizzard, was signed by the Sugar Skulls after preseason camp began. He was a Division III All-American at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater before turning pro.
He used five different receivers to score the eight TDs.
He currently is third in the league in passing yards and third in TD passes despite playing only half of the season opener.
He also is the team’s leading rusher with 101 yards on 14 carries. He has one rushing touchdown.
The award comes one week after defensive back Dee Maggitt Jr. won Defensive Player of the Week in the Sugar Skulls’ franchise opener March 3 against the San Diego Strike Force.
The Sugar Skulls (2-0) head into their first matchup with the parent-club and rival Arizona Rattlers (2-0) on Saturday in Phoenix. The Sugar Skulls’ next home game is March 31 against the San Diego Strike Force.
