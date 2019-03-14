BLM to host wild horse and burro adoption and sale in Marana

MARANA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Always dreamed of owning a part of western history and heritage, like a mustang? A special adoption event is being held in Marana where you can do just that.
The Bureau of Land Management is holding an adoption and sales event at the Marana Heritage Center at 13401-, 13593 N Interstate 10 Eastbound Frontage Road, Marana, AZ 85658, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Florence Inmate Training Program will be holding demonstrations on Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The program is a collaboration between the BLM and the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Interested in adopting or purchasing a wild horse or burro? There are a few qualifications first:
- must be 18 years of age
- have approved facilities to keep the animal(s)
- proper transportation home for the animal(s) from the event site (BLM staff will load each animal, with the new owner’s halter and lead rope, into a BLM-approved trailer provided by the adopter.)
Qualified adopters are eligible to receive funds via the new Adoption Incentive Program - eligible adopters will receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption day, as well as an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal - according to the BLM this occurs within one year of adoption.
An incentive is available for all animals that are eligible for adoption at BLM facilities, off-site events or on the agency’s Online Corral website.
The wild horses and burros offered by BLM for adoption, purchase are from public lands generally in the western portion of the U.S. Adopters are individuals who must demonstrate humane care for the animal.
Wild horses are known for their sure-footedness, strength, intelligence and endurance. With kindness and patience, these animals can be trained for many uses.
According to the BLM, all animals available have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and have a current negative Coggins test.
For more information and adoption/purchase qualifications, call the BLM at 1-866-4MUSTANGS (1-866-468-7826) or visit www.blm.gov/whb.
