Casa Grande Ruins National Monument eliminates entrance fees

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - No more entrance fees to visit the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, as of March 7, according to a National Park Service news release.
“Our cost-benefit analysis revealed that the administrative burden of maintaining our fee program is not sustainable,” explained Park Superintendent, Alexandra Hernandez, in the release. “This decision is the right thing to do for both visitors and our staff members, who now can focus their time and talents on the core missions of the National Park Service and the Monument.”
The decision came after analyzing the costs and benefits of the recreational fee program, it was decided that in the best interest of both the monument and the public that the fees were no longer needed.
“Casa Grande Ruins National Monument has, and always will, welcome donations from park visitors, supporters, and advocates,” Hernandez added. “Donations will continue to sustain visitor programs and support the park mission.”
The Casa Grande Ruins NM also no longer sells the various America the Beautiful passes for entrance to other National Parks and other Federal Recreational Lands (the annual $20 Senior Pass for U.S. citizens or permanent residents age 62 or over, the $80 lifetime Senior Pass, and the $80 Annual Pass).
However, the free passes for active-duty military, for U.S. citizens or permanent residents with permanent disabilities; and for the 4th-grade Every Kid in a Park program will continue to be available at Casa Grande Ruins NM.
All America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Passes can still be purchased at most federal recreation sites that collect entrance fees, or by applying at http://store.usgs.gov/pass/index.html.
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument protects the multi-story Great House (Casa Grande) and the remnants of other ancient structures built by the Ancestral Sonoran Desert People over 800 years ago. Established as the nation’s first federal archeological reserve in 1892, the Ruins sparked the beginning of the archeological preservation movement in America.
The Monument is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., May through September, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., October through April, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Independence Day holidays.
Directions and additional information are available on the Monument’s website, http://www.nps.gov/cagr.
