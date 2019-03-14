EB I-10 closed because of crash near Vail

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Eastbound traffic on I-10 is being diverted at Houghton Road because of a serious injury crash involving three commercial trucks.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash happened at Milepost 279, west of Colossal Cave Road.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, two vehicles rolled over and at least two people were taken to a hospital.
There is no estimate on when the lanes will be open again.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.