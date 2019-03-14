Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 863,000 vehicles for emissions repairs

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 863,000 vehicles in the United States after some didn’t meet federal emissions standards.
The recall includes several models of the Dodge Journey, Chrysler 220, Dodge Avenger, Dodge Caliber and Jeep Compass and Patriot, some going back to the 2011 model year.
The auto maker has started contacting affected customers to schedule repairs.
Owners can continue to drive their vehicles while waiting for the recall notice.
More information from the Environmental Protection Agency can be found HERE.
