FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Who’s ready for a beautiful weekend?!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The cool temperatures brought by our early week winter storm stick around for one more day then it’s back to the 70s just in time for the weekend! Dry conditions continue through next week.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Clouds build in with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Mid 70s under sunny skies. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
