HB 2523 to pay student workers less than state minimum wage halted in senate

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - House Bill 2523 was halted by the Senate Commerce Committee March 14.
The bill proposed giving employers the option to pay employees the federal minimum wage, $7.25 per hour, instead of the state’s minimum wage, $11 per hour.
The bill would apply specifically to full-time students under 22-years-old who work for less than 20 hours a week.
The two-tiered minimum wage would pay student workers 35 percent less than older workers.
Rep. Travis Grantham (R), originally proposed the bill to give businesses the option of offering less than the state’s minimum wage to full-time students, allowing businesses to employ more people.
