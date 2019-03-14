Head of Gambino crime family Frank Cali shot, run over and killed, reports say

(Gray News) – The head of the Gambino crime family was shot killed outside his home in Staten Island on Wednesday night, according to New York media reports.
Frank Cali, 53, was shot multiple times and then run over by a pickup truck, according to the New York Daily News. The New York Post reported the same.
The newspapers cited police sources for the information.
It is unclear who killed Cali, who reportedly became the head of the crime organization in 2015.
The Gambino crime family is one of New York’s notorious “Five Families” and traces its origins to the early 20th century. It has been led in the past by infamous mobsters such as Carlo Gambino and John Gotti.
According to the Post, Cali steered the organization in expanding its illicit drug trade, particularly in heroin and OxyContin.
“He is everything over there,” a person with mob ties in Italy told federal agents, the Post reported last year.
