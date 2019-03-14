PCSO: Convicted child rapist caught with child porn

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Todd Brown of Florence for possession distribution of child porn.
During proactive investigation efforts, our detectives learned Brown downloaded and distributed images of child porn. Investigators located thousands of files on his computer of children being sexually abused and exploited.
The suspect admitted to detectives to having a compulsion for downloading and viewing these images. Some of the files found on Brown’s computer were of infants and toddlers.
Brown was known to have been previously convicted in Washington State of Rape of a Child. He has a history of failing to register as a sex offender.
“Mr. Brown clearly didn’t learn his lesson the first time,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “Our detectives did a fantastic job with this investigation and bringing him in. We do not want people like Brown out in our community with the ability to target our children.”
He is facing 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Sex Offender Violation.
