Cyclovia Tucson 2019: New route, new title sponsor

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Cyclovia Tucson will be back in 2019 after a brief hiatus, according to the Living Streets Alliance, the organization that puts on the event.
Sunday, April 7 is the date, don't forget to mark those calendars, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. three miles of car-free city streets will be open for people of all ages to walk, bike, skate, as well as explore neighborhoods, participate in other free activities, maybe even discover businesses they didn't know about or make friends with someone they didn't know.
There was not Cyclovia event in 2018, according to LSA, as the group focused on policy, funding, and infrastructure changes to help make biking and walking in Tucson safer and more comfortable for everyone.
Included in this brief pause was the implementation of Tucson’s first tactical urbanism demonstration project at the intersection of North 6th Avenue and East 7th Street, passage of the City of Tucson’s Parks & Connectivity bond proposal, Proposition 407, and the adoption of a comprehensive Complete Streets policy for Tucson earlier this month.
Banner University Medical Center is the new title sponsor of Cyclovia Tucson 2019. Banner UMC is preparing to open a new nine-story, 670,000 square foot hospital tower later in April and will host a sneak preview for the public as part of its energy-packed activity hub at the northern end of the Cyclovia Tucson route, just west of North Campbell Avenue and north of East Elm Street.
Participants will be able to begin their day at that location, with activities like a free zip line, live music, bicycle-blended smoothies, food trucks, complimentary bike valet parking, Wilma & Wilbur Wildcat, and tour the interior of Banner—University Medicine’s state-of-the art facilities.
From Banner—University Medicine’s new tower, the route will head south to the University of Arizona’s Poetry Center on East Helen Street, just west of North Cherry Avenue. Here as well as throughout the entire route, Tucson- and Arizona-based poets and literacy organizations will host dozens of interactive and engaging ways for everyone who attends Cyclovia to experience poetry in a meaningful way in recognition of National Poetry Month (April). From poems chalked on sidewalks to live screen-printed poems on t-shirts, to poetry readings and audio recordings of spoken word, poetry will be plentiful throughout Cyclovia Tucson this spring.
After the Poetry Center, the route continues through the historic Jefferson Park and Feldman’s neighborhoods along Helen Street, then enters West University Neighborhood as the route crosses Speedway Boulevard at North 4th Avenue. From there the route turns west on East University Boulevard passing in front of the Historic YMCA, then south on North 6th Avenue before ending in a day-long block party and festival at the #CorbettPorch, the intersection of North 6th Avenue and East 7th Street, right in front of the soon-to-be temporary home of the Rialto Theatre.
For more information about Cyclovia Tucson visit www.cycloviatucson.org and the Living Streets Alliance visit www.livingstreetsalliance.org
