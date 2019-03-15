Douglas CBP officers intercept marijuana load

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas prevented an Arizona man from smuggling 157 pounds of marijuana into the United States Wednesday.
Officers referred a 20-year-old man for further inspection of his Saturn SUV after a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it was trained to detect. When officers searched the vehicle, they found nearly 150 packages of marijuana scattered throughout the vehicle. The drugs, weighing approximately 157 pounds total, are estimated to be worth nearly $79,000.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested and charged for narcotics smuggling. He was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows for the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
CBP’s officers at ports of entry screen all people, vehicles and goods entering the U.S. while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel. Their mission involves narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation’s food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.
