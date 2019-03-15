Earn to Learn recognized and awarded by the Friends of Oro Valley Public Library

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Earn to Learn was honored to receive a special recognition and a $25,000 award presented to their Executive Director, Kate Hoffman from the Friends of Oro Valley Public Library (FOVPL) Board of Directors in March.
Earn to Learn is a financial literacy fund matching program that assists students in state universities with completing their degrees while limiting their financial burden.
“The Friends are delighted to participate in such an outstanding approach to enriching the education of deserving individuals. In addition to other scholarships and grants that the Friends provide, we are proud to partner with Earn to Learn,” said Tom Gribb, President of FOVPL Board of Directors.
“Earn to Learn is proof positive that one person’s idea, initiative and dedication to a cause can change the lives, through education and literacy, of thousands of young people and the well-being of entire communities. The Friends of the Oro Valley Public Library are proud to be a supporter of this stellar organization,” said Helen Dankwerth, Chairperson of the FOVPL Scholarship Committee.
Jane Peterson, a member of the Board said, “The Friends of the Oro Valley library’s mission statement says we support literacy and lifelong learning. I think this meshes beautifully with Earn to Learn’s mission. We are happy to partner with Earn to Learn to send young people to college leading to graduation with no debt.”
The FOVPL will be recognized at the Evening of Honors program to be held on April 3rd at the University of Arizona.
For more event information please visit: www.EarntoLearn.org
