FIRST ALERT FORECAST: B-E-A-U-tiful weekend ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 15, 2019 at 3:45 AM MST - Updated March 15 at 3:45 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The 70s are back just in time for the weekend! Things warm up even more next week with dry conditions continuing.

FRIDAY: Clouds build in with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mid 70s under sunny skies. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy with a 10% chance of rain.

