FIRST ALERT FORECAST: B-E-A-U-tiful weekend ahead!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The 70s are back just in time for the weekend! Things warm up even more next week with dry conditions continuing.
FRIDAY: Clouds build in with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Mid 70s under sunny skies. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy with a 10% chance of rain.
