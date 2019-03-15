Hard drug smugglers intercepted by CBP officers at Port of San Luis

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a San Luis, Sonora, Mexico, man and Phoenix woman Wednesday for separate alleged attempts to smuggle 58 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin through the Port of San Luis.
Officers referred a 39-year-old Mexican national for additional inspection of his Chevy sedan as he attempted to enter the U.S. early Wednesday morning. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it was trained to detect coming from within the front bumper, a search led to the discovery of multiple packages of narcotics.
The drugs were identified as nearly 55 pounds of meth, worth an estimated value of nearly $164,000 as well as almost three pounds of heroin, worth more than $74,000.
Later that morning, officers at the pedestrian lanes referred a 27-year-old Phoenix woman for further inspection as she attempted to enter the U.S. After a CBP canine alerted to the presence of drugs, officers searched and located a single package of meth within her undergarments. The package was determined to be just over a pound of meth, worth more than $3,000.
Officers seized the drugs and the vehicle, while both subjects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
CBP’s Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. CBP officers screen all people, vehicles and goods entering the United States while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel.
Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation’s food and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.
