No injuries following fire at south-side hotel

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Firefighters responded to a fire caused from improper storage of combustible materials near cooking appliances, March 15 at 11:00 a.m. in the 4800 block of Butterfield.
In response to the report, first arriving crews found smoke coming out of the door and sprinkler activation inside the room which confined the fire.
The firefighters completely extinguished the remaining fire.
No one was in the unit at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
The fire was accidental.
