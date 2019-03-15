Pima taking Top 6 seeds to both men’s and women’s nationals

TUCSON, AZ - The Pima Men’s Basketball team will enter the NJCAA Division II Tournament as the No. 3 seed.
The Aztecs were the 2nd seed last season when the lost in the national final to Triton.
PCC (25-6) will be the second game of the tournament starting on Tuesday, Mar. 19 in Danville, IL. They play No. 14 seed Cecil Community College (21-11) at 9:00 a.m. (MST).
The Aztecs defeated Scottsdale Community College 107-73 on Saturday to claim their third straight NJCAA Region I, Division II title.
Meanwhile the ladies of Aztec Nation are the No. 6 seed at their NJCAA Division II Tournament.
Just like the men, Pima will be the second game of the tournament starting on Tuesday, Mar. 19 in Harrison, AR. They play No. 11 seed Lake Michigan College (27-5) at 9:00 a.m. (MST).
The Aztecs’ last trip to the NJCAA Division II Tournament was in 2016 in Overland Park, KS when they finished in third place after beating top-seeded Monroe Community College 74-73. They lost to No. 2 seeded Illinois Central College in the semifinal game 77-74.
