SILVER ALERT: Authorities need help finding missing Phoenix man

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man on Friday, March 15.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 77-year-old Ausencio Lopez Rivera has dementia causing his family to believe he is lost.
He was last seen March 14 at 9:00 a.m. at his home located near 109th Avenue and Indian School Road.
He is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-3, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He has a 3-inch scar along his right facial cheek bone area.
He was wearing a black baseball cap with an unknown car logo on it, a black pullover sweater with a hoodie, a red shirt, blue jeans and gray New Balance tennis shoes.
Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or After hours at (602)262-6141
