SILVER ALERT: Police on lookout for missing Phoenix man

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man on Friday, March 15.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 83-year-old Roberto Velasquez has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented.
He was last seen Thursday evening, March 14, near North 70th Avenue and West Cambridge Avenue in Phoenix.
He is 5-foot-3, 160 pounds with white hair, a full beard and blue eyes. He has a disorder that causes his skin to appear bleached in areas.
He was wearing a tan zip-up sweater, jeans and black shoes.
