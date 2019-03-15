Tanning salon posted worker’s personal information online after she missed her shift

COLLEGE STATION, TX. (KBTX/Gray News) - A tanning salon posted an employee’s name and cellphone number to their Facebook page when she missed her shift earlier this week. The post was deleted on Thursday.
A local television station spoke with the now former employee of the Tiki Tan who said she was unaware of the online post until her phone began receiving threatening and harassing phone calls and text messages Thursday morning from strangers.
The employee, who asked that her name not be published, said she left town with friends and was unable to make it back in time for her shift.
“I tried to get my shift covered, but I wasn’t able to find anyone to help,” she said. “The next thing I knew my cell phone number was on Facebook.”
She alleges the owner of the salon posted her personal information.
The post, which remained on Facebook for several hours before it was removed, received significant criticism by users who called the move "unprofessional." Only a few supported it.
Calls and emails to Tiki Tan were not immediately returned to KBTX.
Here is the full post with the name and cellphone number removed.
"Good morning TIKI TAN-Harvey customers. We regret to inform you that this location is currently closed today until 3:30 due to the unprofessional and irresponsible actions of [name of employee], former TIKI TAN staff member, who chose to not show for her shift today without notice. As it is spring break management is in route to open the store however it will be delayed for 4 1/2 hours.
We regret the inconvenience that her actions have caused and apologize for the inconvenience this may cause you.
Please call [employee’s phone number here] to express your frustration and irritation for her lack of professionalism and inconvenience to you."
Copyright 2019 KBTX via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.