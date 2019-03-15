Time for a turn around

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Time is running out for the Tucson Roadrunners.
The reigning Pacific Division champions have lost seven in a row and dropped out the American Hockey League Playoff picture.
The Roadrunners currently sit in fifth place in the division and 11 points behind fourth place Colorado. The Eagles have surged ahead of Tucson thanks to an eight-game winning streak.
Four teams will qualify for the divisional round of the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs.
Tucson advanced to the division finals last season beating San Jose (3-1) before losing to Texas (4-1).
The Roadrunners though have hit a scoring drought, managing just nine goals over this seven-game down swing.
The club’s defense continues to be among the Top 5 in all of the AHL, allowing just 164 goals in 54 games this season (3.03 Goals / Per Game).
Rookie forward Brayden Burke has now scored in consecutive games for the Roadrunner and is the the first first-year player to reach double digits in goals scored this season for Tucson (11).
Forward Michael Chaput made his Roadrunners debut over the weekend after being acquired two weeks ago today from the Montreal Canadiens organization. The former Calder Cup Champion and veteran of over 300 AHL games spent the majority of the first half of the season in the NHL (0-5-5).
The Roadrunners have 14 games remaining in their season.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
The Tucson Roadrunners contributed to this story.