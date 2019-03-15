TRAFFIC: List of road closures, current projects

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There are plenty of road projects ongoing in the Tucson area.
Below are the active and upcoming projects as of Friday, March 15.
- Motorists on Interstate 10 near Pinal Air Park Road northwest of Marana should expect overnight lane restrictions from Monday, March 18, through the morning of Friday, March 22. I-10 is scheduled to be reduced to a single lane in each direction nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge deck work. Also, a 14-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place. Motorists should prepare for possible delays during those hours. The work is part of the bridge rehabilitation project at Pinal Air Park Road. For more information please visit the project website. Please proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
- Southwest Gas pipeline improvement project will begin on East Broadway Boulevard near Country Club Road on Monday, March 18 and is expected to last until late July. Work will begin on the frontage road adjacent to westbound Broadway from the intersection with Country Club Road westward to the 2700 block of East Broadway. A right lane closure will be in place around the clock on westbound Broadway starting east of Country Club and continuing past Treat Avenue. The westbound lane closure is expected to remain in effect until late April. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times and parking will be accommodated in front of the businesses. At the same time, crews will begin work on the eastbound side of Broadway just west of Treat Avenue, then continue south on Treat Avenue to East Manchester Street. A right lane closure on eastbound Broadway will be in place Monday starting west of Treat Avenue.Lane closures will be scheduled in both directions as the project continues and additional work hours, including potential night work, may be necessary. Southwest Gas will provide updated information about travel restrictions as the project continues.
- Motorists who use Interstate 10 near Ina Road should expect nightly lane closures from the evening of Thursday, March 14, to the morning of Tuesday, March 19. The lane closures are scheduled between Cortaro and Sunset roads starting at 8 each night. Work will end by 5 a.m. weekday mornings and will extend through 7 a.m. on weekend mornings. Crews will be working in both directions of I-10. The lane closures will allow crews to move traffic barriers and pave sections of the interstate near Ina Road. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
- On Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28, the Pima County Department of Transportation along with a certified arborist from AAA Landscaping will be removing and trimming eucalyptus trees on Sabino Canyon Road south of Cloud Road. The tree removal is necessary due to a fungus found within the tree. While our contractor is on site they will also be trimming overhanging limbs from trees in the area. Due to the location of the trees, and to ensure safe travel for the motoring public, it will be necessary to close the southbound lanes of Sabino Canyon Road between Cloud Road and Tanque Verde Road. This closure will allow staff to work safely and efficiently within the roadway. Traffic will be shifted onto the northbound lanes of Sabino Canyon Road and one lane in each direction will remain in place while work is being performed.
- From Twin Peaks Road north to Silverbell Road, concrete work will be completed along the northbound side on Coachline Boulevard first, before the southbound side of the roadway. Traffic will be shifted around the work area. Bike lanes will be closed and cyclists are advised to take other routes if possible. Access to residential areas will be maintained. Work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 27, and is estimated to take two months.
- Beginning Monday, Feb. 25, crews working for Southwest Gas will begin working nights, resulting in lane closures and turning restrictions for six weeks through late March. The right lane of eastbound Grant Road will be closed from Sundays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. For more information, including turning restrictions, CLICK HERE.
- The Sandario Road roundabout will close for one month beginning on Feb. 18. The closure will occur to install a new inner curb and truck apron that will aid in smoother traffic flow for large vehicles. Traffic will be detoured around the round-about using a paved detour. Trucks with trailers should use the frontage road to Grier as an alternate.
- I-10 is scheduled to be reduced to one lane in both directions for bridge deck work from Monday, March 4 through March 15. The restrictions will happen nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day. A 14-foot vehicle restriction will also be in place. The work is part of a bridge rehabilitation project on Pinal Air Park Road. More information can be found HERE.
- On Monday, March 18, around 10 a.m., Valencia Road east of Kolb Road will be closed to travel for approximately four months. The closure will allow work crews to reconstruct the section of Valencia Road from Kolb Road east to the newly constructed southeast ramp. During this temporary four-month closure, crews will remove the existing asphalt on Valencia Road, install new underground water lines, sewer lines and underground storm drain systems, as well as a new roadway subgrade, new asphalt, landscaping, street lights and sidewalks. All westbound and eastbound Valencia Road traffic on the east side of Kolb Road will use the new southeast ramp to access Kolb Road (please see the map below).
- A new traffic signal has been installed on Kolb Road south of Valencia Road at the southeast ramp to help facilitate this traffic shift. On Thursday, March 14, the traffic signal will be activated to flash yellow for four days to alert motorists of the pending traffic signal activation on Monday, March 18.
