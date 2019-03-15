Tucson Federal Credit Union awards nonprofits $45,000

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Federal Credit Union awarded three charities a total of $45,000 on March 12.
TFCU sets aside this money to pay it forward through TFCU Gives, a program that allows nonprofits to apply for grants.
President/CEO Susan Stansberry said, “Giving back to the community is at the heart of our mission. We are here to make Pima County a better place.”
TFCU Gives funds local organizations whose charitable missions transform lives of people in need, where a direct impact of the donation can be measured, and the money stays in our community. In 2019, Old Pueblo Community Services received the largest donation of $25,000 and Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona and Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona received $10,000 each.
