Tucson police make arrest in hit and run involving bicyclist near Ajo

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An arrest has been made in the Monday, March 12 hit and run near Ajo and I-19 that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.
According to the Tucson Police Department a tip about a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle, a gold Nissan Sentra, helped lead Traffic Detectives to 58-year-old Juan Moreno Urrea.
TPD was able to collect the vehicle for evidence and arrested Urrea, who will face felony charges of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision.
He has been booked into the Pima County Jail.
The victim in the hit and run remains in the hospital and is listed as critical, as of Thursday, March 14.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.