Tucson/Nogales man indicted for allegedly filing more than 200 false tax returns

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A man who lived in Tucson and Nogales since 2006 is facing charges for allegedly filing fraudulent income tax returns.
Special Agents with the Internal Revenue Service arrested Luis A. Ortiz on March 14.
According to an his indictment, he allegedly filed approximately 203 false income tax returns using the other people’s identification in an attempt to get $1,151,491 in tax refunds.
Ortiz is charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and unlawful use of means of identification.
His trial is scheduled to begin May 7.
