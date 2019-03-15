Water skis recalled due to injury hazard

(KPLC) - O’Brien Watersports has recalled 3,560 Performer Pro Combo water skis due to a injury hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The skis can detach from the binding during a fall, allowing the ski to break, posing an injury hazard to the user, CPSC says.
Here are the affected products:
- 2111112 Performer Pro Combo Skis in black/gold
- 2121100 Performer Pro Combo Skis in red/white/yellow
- 2141102 Performer Pro Combo Skis in blue/green
- 2161102 Performer Pro Combo Skis in black/grey/yellow
- 2181104 Performer Pro Combo Skis in black/grey/yellow
O’Brien Watersports has received three reports of leg injuries from skis breaking or bindings pulling off the ski during falls while slalom skiing, CPSC says. These skis are sold nationwide and on Amazon.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Performer Pro Combo Skis and contact O’Brien Watersports for a store credit or a full refund.
See the full report HERE.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.