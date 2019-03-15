Wildcat Weekend

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The UA Basketball season is over for the moment as both the men and women’s teams await their post-season fates. But this is still a busy weekend on the Wildcat sports front.
#12 Arizona Softball (18-7) host defending Pac-12 Conference champion Oregon to begin conference play. It’ll be a three-game series at Hillenbrand Stadium on Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (12 p.m.).
#15 Arizona Beach Volleyball hosts the Arizona Invitational at Bear Down Beach. The Wildcats (6-2) will play two matches on Friday (Louisiana-Monroe-12:30 p.m. and Arizona State-4:30 p.m.) and two matches on Saturday (North Florida-11 a.m. and New Mexico-1 p.m.)
Arizona Baseball (10-6) opens Pac-12 play at Hi Corbett Field against the Utah Utes. It’ll be a three-game series on Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
Arizona Track begins their outdoor season hosting the two-day Willie Williams Classic at Drachman Stadium on Friday (2 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.).
It’s Senior Night on Friday night for Arizona Gymnastics (2-8) as the Wildcats welcome 4th ranked LSU to McKale Center (7 p.m.).
Arizona Women’s Tennis (8-5, 0-2) hits the road this weekend to face California and Stanford.
Arizona Men’s Tennis (11-3, 0-2) beat Liberty on Thursday in a non-conference match to record an 8th straight home win. The fellas are off this weekend but resume play on Monday at the Robson Tennis Center against Iowa (2 p.m.).
