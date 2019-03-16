12 Arizona Softball throws a rooftop party in Pac-12 opener

TUCSON, AZ - No. 12 Arizona hit four home runs, two by Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza, while Taylor McQuillin threw a two-hit shutout as Arizona run-ruled Oregon, 8-0 in six innings, to open Pac-12 play at Hillenbrand Stadium on Friday night.
Palomino-Cardoza hit a solo shot off of Gittings Gym in the third (8) and then a three-run home run (9) on top of the same building in the sixth.
After the game, UA head coach Mike Candrea said of Palomino’s second home run “I don’t think I’ve seen a ball hit that far.”
Palomino is unofficially the fifth player to ever hit a home run on to the roof of the Gittings building, joining Lenea Manuma, Jenae Leles, Shelby Pendley and Stacie Chambers.
Dejah Mulipola (11) and Rylee Pierce (2) also homered in the game, both opposite field homers. Pierce went 3-for-3 at the plate, finishing a triple shy of the cycle in her best offensive game of her Wildcat career.
McQuillin was dominant in the circle in six innings with eight strikeouts.
The loss was the seventh in a row for Oregon (11-11, 0-1 Pac-12).
The Wildcats (19-7, 1-0) and Ducks will meet in the second game of the three-game weekend series on Saturday at 2 p.m. in UA’s first game televised by the Pac-12 Networks this season.
David Kelly contributed to this story.