BP agents near Yuma nab drug smugglers with a little help from the Marines

YUMA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Thanks to a little assistance from the U.S. Marine Corps, Yuma Sector, Wellton Station Border Patrol agents were able to catch a group of drug smugglers in eastern Yuma County on Tuesday, March 12.
Six people from Mexico and four from Honduras were caught on Tuesday night, as they attempted to smuggle nearly 300 pounds of marijuana into the U.S. via the desert area east of Dateland, AZ.
According to a CBP news release the Marines were performing surveillance in the area when they spotted the group of 10, they contacted the BP agents and directed them to where the group could be found.
The bundles weighed 286 pounds and were valued at $143,000, according to CBP. The group of 10 are now facing charges for drug smuggling and immigrations violations.
According to the CBP, the Marines are participating in a temporary detail to assist the BP with observation and detection duties.
