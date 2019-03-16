Four Payless stores in Arizona to shut down at end of March

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Four Arizona Payless stores will shut down at the end of March.
The company is in the process of liquidating all of its 2,600 stores in the U.S. and Canada, after it declared bankruptcy last month.
The four stores in Arizona are:
- Douglas: 100 W 5th St
- Nogales: 210 W. Mariposa Road
- Phoenix: Desert Sky Mall, 7611 W Thomas Rd
- Phoenix: Paradise Valley Mall, 4550 E Cactus Rd
All other Payless stores will close by the end of May.
There are multiple stores in the Tucson area.
