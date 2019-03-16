HELP: Tucson police looking for bank robbery suspect

By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 15, 2019 at 7:33 PM MST - Updated March 15 at 7:33 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a credit union in Tucson Friday afternoon.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 2 p.m. at the Pima Federal Credit Union on Stone Avenue.

The suspect implied he had a gun during the robbery, according to the TPD.

The man has been described as thin, 50 to 60 years old. He was wearing a dark jacket and ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

