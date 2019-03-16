J.O. Combs Unified School District March Students of the Month

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of its schools.
There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness.
This presentation takes place each month at the Regular Governing Board Meeting.
For the month of March, Mr. Erich Schoenberger, Director of Medical Imaging at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition. A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.
The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of Responsibility:
- Katy Adams, Combs High School, Grade 12 (not pictured)
- Brooklyn Bernal, Combs Middle School, Grade 8
- Jenae Montano, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade K
- Jade Sears, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade K
- Elise Hord, Harmon Elementary, Grade K
- Jace Bowen, Ranch Elementary, Grade K
- Porter Reed, Simonton Elementary, Grade 6 (not pictured)
