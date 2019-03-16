PAG holding meetings for public input on 5-year transportation program

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The public is invited to provide feedback on the Pima Association of Government’s short-range transportation improvement program (TIP), which includes projects to be scheduled for construction or design during fiscal years 2020-2024 across the greater Tucson region - at three open houses in March. They will be able to learn about regional transportation investments, comment on project selection and criteria, as well as share insights on transportation needs in the area.