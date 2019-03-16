PAG holding meetings for public input on 5-year transportation program

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The public is invited to provide feedback on the Pima Association of Government’s short-range transportation improvement program (TIP), which includes projects to be scheduled for construction or design during fiscal years 2020-2024 across the greater Tucson region - at three open houses in March. They will be able to learn about regional transportation investments, comment on project selection and criteria, as well as share insights on transportation needs in the area.
The open houses are scheduled as follows:
- Tuesday, March 26, 4 to 6 p.m. at Randolph Golf Complex Copper Room at 600 South Alvernon Way.
- Wednesday, March 27, 4 to 6 p.m. at Wheeler Taft Abbett Library at 7800 N. Schisler Drive, Tucson
- Friday, March 29, 10 a.m. to noon at the Joyner Green Valley Library at 601 N. La Cañada Drive, Green Valley
On hand during the meetings to answer questions will be representatives of PAG member jurisdictions, Sun Tran and the Regional Transportation Authority.
The proposed improvements are part of PAG’s federally mandated capital improvement program. Among the many proposed improvements included in the draft FY 2020-2024 TIP, notable projects include:
- Completion of a new traffic interchange at I-10 and Ruthrauff Road and the widening of I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads
- Construction of the final phase of the Downtown Links project
- Widening of Grant Road, from Oracle Road to Swan Road
The TIP also includes projects that are funded through the Regional Transportation Authority plan, which Pima County voters approved on May 16, 2006. The RTA plan will be implemented through June 2026.
The draft TIP document also will be available for review online at www.PAGregion.com or www.PAGregion.com/TIP starting March 26.
The draft TIP is scheduled to be presented to PAG’s Regional Council for final approval at its May 23, meeting.
