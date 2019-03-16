Prescribed burn scheduled for Fort Huachuca on Sunday

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Seeing smoke in the skies above Fort Huachuca - not to worry it should be there, as a prescribed burn is scheduled for Sunday, March 17.
According to the Public Affairs Office on Fort Huachuca the burn is in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and will be done in Training Area T2, which is located near Ranges 9 and 10.
The prescribed burn will help lower the potential for wildfires on the live fire ranges on the base.
Iginitions will start at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, with smoke being visible possibly all day.
