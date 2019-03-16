RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Tucson seafood shack can’t stay out of trouble

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department inspects hundreds of restaurants each month.
This week, we found out three restaurants and two has stations were not up to par.
The first location is Bianchi’s Italian, located near Tangerine and Thornydale in Marana.
The second is Lotus Garden, which is on the south east side near Speedway and Wilmot.
Angry Crab Shack & BBQ, which is near Grant and Interstate 10, also failed.
The restaurant was put on probation Feb. 13 and failed another inspection Feb. 26. It failed the re-inspection again just last week.
Inspectors said the seafood shack is battling problems with cold holding, which is the most common violation. The FDA has rules about food storage and some items must be kept below certain temperatures.
As for the two gas stations, they are the Circle K on Speedway and 6th and the Chevron near Stone and Drachman.
Businesses can fail inspections for many reasons other than unsafe food. Below is a list of all the places that failed from March 8-14.
- Angry Crab Shack & BBQ, 1365 West Grant Road
- Chevron Food Store, 1345 North Stone Avenue
- County Line Lounge and Grille, 1145 West Prince Road
- Famous Wok, 6401 Marana Center Blvd.
- Mama's Kitcher, 180 West Continental Road
- QuikTrip, 1250 South Pantano Road
- Tucson Indoor Sports Center, 1065 West Grant Road
