Sabino shuttle service to start Monday, March 18
New shuttle service begins (Source: U.S. Forest Servive, Coronado National Forest)
By Elizabeth Walton | March 16, 2019 at 11:09 AM MST - Updated March 16 at 11:18 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Good news for Sabino Canyon visitors as shuttle service will begin on Monday, March 18 according to the National Forest Service.

The Coronado National Forest, USFS posted to Facebook that the shuttle will begin running the Upper Sabino route at 9 a.m. and the Bear Canyon route will begin at 9:15 a.m., both on Monday.

Tickets will be $6 for adults and $4 for children 3 to 12 years of age.

According to the NSFS additional details will be posted to www/fs.usda.gov/Coronado, as well as the Facebook page.

