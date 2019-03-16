Tucson Federal Credit Union awards grants to 3 local nonprofits

Three nonprofits awarded grants from TFCU (Source: Tucson Federal Credit Union)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 16, 2019 at 1:33 PM MST - Updated March 16 at 1:33 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It was a good Tuesday for three local nonprofits, as the Tucson Federal Credit Union (TFCU) awarded checks totaling $45,000.

On Tuesday, March 12, the TFCU ‘paid it forward’ to Old Pueblo Community Services, the Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona and Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, as part of the TFCU Gives program.

"Giving back to the community is at the heart of our mission," said TFCU President/CEO Susan Stansberry. "We are here to make Pima County a better place."

The program allows nonprofits to apply for grants, to assist in transforming the lives of people in need, where a direct impact of the donations can be measured and the money stays in the community.

In 2019, Old Pueblo Community Services received the largest donation of $25,000 and Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona and Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona received $10,000 each.

About the TFCU Gives recipients:

Old Pueblo Community Services offers counseling, housing, and support services to those reentering society from military service, incarceration, substance dependency, and homelessness. In years past, OPCS has served an average of 500 people annually. TFCU selected OPCS to receive $25,000 to support the Community Home Fund, which provides financial relief for people who are unable to secure affordable housing.

$25,000 check for Old Pueblo Community Services(Source: Tucson Federal Credit Union)
The Ronald McDonald House of Southern Arizona takes in families who travel to Tucson to receive medical services for their children. Last year more than 550 families called this House their home while their children or loved ones were hospitalized. More than 700 meals were prepared for these families. TFCU’s $10,000 donation will aid their kitchen and dining room remodel project.

$10,000 check for Ronald McDonald House (Source: Tucson Federal Credit Union)
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona delivers more than 100,000 meals annually to homebound seniors and adults with disabilities. TFCU’s $10,000 donation will fund meal preparation that enables people to remain in their homes. This keeps them out of assisted living communities, saves their families from economic hardship, and reduces the risk of homelessness.

$10,000 check for Mobile Meals of Southern AZ (Source: Tucson Federal Credit Union)
