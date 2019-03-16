Two meth, heroin smuggling attempts stopped at Port of San Luis, near Yuma

YUMA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix woman and a San Luis, Sonora Mexico man are facing charges after their drug smuggling attempts were stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protections Officers and their canine counterparts.
According to a CBP news release, both incidents occurred at the Port of San Luis, near Yuma, AZ in the morning hours of Wednesday, March 13.
The first happened when a 39-year-old man from San Luis was stopped for additional search of his Chevy sedan after a CBP canine alerted to it. Officers found several bundles of drugs in the front bumper of the vehicle. The drugs were identified as 55 pounds of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth $164,000 and three pounds of heroin, estimated at $74,000.
Later that Wednesday morning, a 27-year-old Phoenix woman was pulled for secondary search at the pedestrian entrance after a CBP canine alerted to the possible presence of drugs.
According to the CBP release, she was searched and officers found a single package of drugs concealed in her undergarments. The drugs were determined to be over a pound of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth more than $3,000.
Both suspected drug smugglers were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; the drugs and the man’s vehicle were also seized.
