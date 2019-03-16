UPDATE: Children safe after being kidnapped in Casa Grande

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two children are safe after being kidnapped in Casa Grande late Friday, March 15.
The Casa Grande Police Department said the young boys were dropped off at a McDonald’s in Marana and are in custody.
The boys were sleeping in the backseat of a vehicle when it was stolen from a parking lot in Casa Grande.
The suspect then drove the vehicle to Marana, where he dropped off the children.
The CGPD said the suspect crashed his vehicle when he tried to flee.
