WATCH: Armed robbery suspects arrested after chase in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Three people were arrested Friday, March 15, following an armed robbery and chase through Tucson.
Officer Frank Magos, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said it began around 3 p.m. at the Game Stop at Glen and Campbell.
Magos said multiple armed suspects entered the store and stole cash before fleeing the scene.
Officers with the midtown division spotted the car and began a chase. The pursuit lasted for almost 10 miles and included a run on Interstate 10.
The suspects bailed from the vehicle near North Camino De Oeste and West Ironwood Hill Drive and tried to escape by running into a desert area.
Officers quickly arrested all three and the suspects will likely face armed robbery and felony fleeing charges.
