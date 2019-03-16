What’s happening in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - News from Cochise County:
A contract to utilize technology for court reporting in the Cochise County Superior Court will continue to help overcome a staff shortage issue being experienced nationwide.
For the past six years, the Superior Court has struggled to find qualified applicants to fill its vacant court reporter positions, leading to challenges that sometimes resulted in cancelled hearings, Court Administrator Eric Silverberg told the Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting on March 12.
To help resolve those challenges, the Superior Court contracted with a vendor to provide access to remote court reporters through software installed in five courtrooms. This allows a reporter to access hearings from anywhere in the country, and Cochise County Superior Court was the first in the nation to take advantage of this service.
On Tuesday, the Board unanimously agreed to revise the pricing structure to allow the Superior Court to increase the number of times it uses the court reporting services. The annual cost of the contract is $147,000, which pays for 32 events per month. Additional uses will be billed at $410 per event. The contract will be paid for with the salaries of the unfilled court reporter positions.
“We are working to make things better going forward,” said Silverberg.
In other business, the Board unanimously approved a $89,817.14 contract for five years with Pre-venTronics to install an access control system at the County’s Melody Lane complex in Bisbee.
The key card system, already utilized by the Information Technology Department and the Sheriff’s Office, will improve security and allow the County to move away from providing employees with multiple keys.
“This is a necessary component that is linked to the State’s audited controls to protect information,” said County Administrator Ed Gilligan.
Cochise County will continue to monitor its water recharge projects to help build more effective and efficient conservation systems in the future.
The Board of Supervisors, meeting as the Flood Control District on March 12, unanimously approved a one-year contract between the County and J.E. Fuller Hydrology and Geomorphology, Inc. for monitoring services in the amount of $120,567.
Engineer Karen Riggs, of the County’s Engineering & Natural Resources Department, said information gathered from completed recharge projects, along with additional properties where other projects are planned, will be invaluable for future design work. Standard engineering models do not accurately predict water runoff and capture, she added.
“We feel this monitoring will help us to not overbuild future projects,” Riggs explained. “That will save us money when it comes to construction, operations and maintenance.”
The County and its community partners have already completed the Palominas and Horseshoe Draw recharge projects, and other properties have been acquired for future water use reduction through conservation easements. Both project and baseline monitoring will be conducted at these properties.
The Board heard J.E. Fuller was previously contracted separately for Palominas and Horseshoe Draw at a cost of about $150,000.
"So we are saving money by combining the contracts," said Riggs, adding the Nature Conservancy has also contributed $148,000 toward the projects since 2015. The new contract will also include the additionally purchased properties.
A preliminary injunction enjoining the Board of Supervisors from taking any further action to appoint former District 1 Supervisor Pat Call as Sierra Vista’s Justice of the Peace has been vacated and declared void by a Superior Court Judge.
Judge Monica Stauffer, the Presiding Judge at Greenlee County Superior Court, made the ruling during a hearing on Friday morning at Cochise County Superior Court’s Division 6, in Sierra Vista. She agreed to hear the case after it was assigned outside of Cochise County due to any potential conflicts of interest.
Judge Stauffer said the ex parte order signed by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal on February 25 had failed to meet several legal requirements.
These included failure to adequately inform and engage the respondents - the Board of Supervisors - or its attorney, and failure to show reason why Call’s appointment would cause injury or irreparable harm to complainant David Welch.
“It is extraordinary when a court holds any hearing where only one side is represented,” said Judge Stauffer.
Attorney Jim Jellison, acting on behalf of the Board of Supervisors, argued Judge Cardinal had also failed to declare a conflict of interest when signing the order. In an email to Cochise County Superior Court Presiding Judge James Conlogue, following Call’s appointment, Cardinal had expressed disappointment and disagreement with the Board’s actions taken during an open session on February 12.
In making her ruling, Judge Stauffer said the case showed a clear abuse of discretion.
Judge Call was sworn in by Judge Conlogue on February 25, and he assumed his Precinct 5 court duties on March 1.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.