14 Arizona Beach Volleyball sweeps Wildcat Invitational

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - #14 Arizona Beach Volleyball put their final touches on an undefeated 4-0 weekend in the Arizona Invitational taking down Northern Florida and New Mexico, both by a score of 4-1, on Saturday at Bear Down Beach.
The Wildcats beat Louisiana-Monroe (5-0) and rival Arizona State (3-2) on Friday.
The freshmen duo of Sarah Blacker and Jasmine Safar fell in three sets (18-21, 21-14, 11-15) in the Court 4 match against the Ospreys.
While senior Mia Mason and junior Olivia Hallaran lost on Court 1 (21-17, 12-21, 12-15) against the Lobos.
Sophomore Jonny Baham and junior Brooke Burling raised their season record to 8-2 with wins in both matches.
Head coach Steve Walker has played multiple pairs on Courts 1 and 2 this season.
UA is 7-3 this season on Court 2 but just 5-5 on Court 1.
Walker may have found his #2 seed though as Graduate student Madison Rigdon and junior Natalie Anselmo went 4-0 this weekend on Court 2.
The Wildcats (8-2, 2-2) will have slightly under a week to prepare for next Friday’s matches in Tallahassee, Fla. where they are scheduled to take on Florida State, Stetson, and Austin Peay State.
