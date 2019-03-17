Desert Domination

TUCSON, AZ - The Arizona Rattlers (3-0) won their first ever meeting against an in-state opponent, defeating the Tucson Sugar Skulls (2-1) 63-28 in front of 16,110 fans at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday.
The victory was fueled by a 28-point second quarter, turning a 7-7 deadlock into a 42-14 Rattler lead at halftime.
One week after throwing for eight touchdowns passes, the Rattlers held Sugar Skulls quarterback Matt Behrendt to none.
Offensively for Tucson, RB Mike Jones led the way with 63 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
For the Sugar Skulls, LB Zach Allen led the team with 11 tackles.
Tucson is off in Week 5 before retuning to action on Sunday March 31 at home against the San Diego Strike Force.
David Kelly contributed to this story.