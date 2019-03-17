FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Are you ready for the 80s?!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures are going to really warm up Tuesday and Wednesday, but the 80s aren’t sticking around for too long. By the end of the week we’ll see cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and a chance for showers.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy with a 20% chance of showers.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
SUNDAY: Mid-70s under sunny skies.
