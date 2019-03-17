FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring is right around the corner and it most definitely feels like it!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Our temperatures are going to continue to climb as high pressure amplifies over the region. 80s return by Tuesday!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s.
Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy with a 20% chance of showers.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.