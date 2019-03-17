FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spring is right around the corner and it most definitely feels like it!

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 16, 2019 at 5:26 PM MST - Updated March 16 at 5:26 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Our temperatures are going to continue to climb as high pressure amplifies over the region. 80s return by Tuesday!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy with a 20% chance of showers.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

