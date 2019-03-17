Flanagan brilliant as Arizona Baseball shuts out Utes

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Freshman right-hander Quinn Flanagan worked a masterful complete-game shutout as Arizona rocked the Utah Utes with an 8-0 victory on Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field.
Flanagan limited the Utes (7-7, 1-1) to just six hits and struck out four batters on 115 pitches.
His was the first complete-game shutout effort by a Wildcats pitcher since Cody Deason blanked UCLA on May 3, 2018.
The Wildcats hit three home runs, two by Cameron Cannon and one by Nick Quintana. Cannon finished with three RBI.
Matt Frazier drove in a pair of runs with a double.
Arizona (11-7, 1-1) and Utah will wrap up the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
