Hundreds remember iconic rancher at Cowtown Keeylocko

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -
Attice Westbrook will forever remember her grandfather, Ed Keeylocko, as a pioneer.
"He's like the answer to all that is wrong with the world today. He chooses love over hate all the time."
Carefully placed floral initials and photos covered the stage as part of a memorial in the place he made from the ground up.
Cowtown Keeylocko - a place loaded with history - and one his daughter, Gail Brooks - Keeylocko, knows fondly.
“This is what my dad did. This is what my dad built. I am so proud of him," said Brooks-Keeylocko. "He did a lot of good things with this town.”
Keeylocko died at the age of 87 on Christmas last year. Hundreds came out to remember his legacy on Saturday at the first-ever memorial weekend to honor the strides he made.
Keeylocko created Cowtown in the mid-seventies after dealing with racial discrimination from other cattle-ranchers. In the midst of segregation, he created his own town to do business.
It’s that bravery that made Keeylocko an award-winning icon. He left behind life lessons his family said all can benefit from.
“Be a trailblazer. Start your own thing,” explained Westbrook.
His daughter spoke of something similar. His attitude has inspired her throughout her own life.
“When you get around him you think, I’m going to do something big. I’m going to do something powerful," said Brooks-Keeylocko. "That’s how I think about my dad.”
Life lessons that his family, especially, won’t ever forget.
Ed Keeylocko’s family is fundraising to keep the town alive even after his passing. They have a GoFundMe page to rebuild and restore the town.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.