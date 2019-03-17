Ironwood Ridge grad Inclan finds home with Lobos

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Jaclyn Inclan returned to Tucson this weekend wearing a new beach volleyball uniform at the Wildcat Invitational.
The one-time Arizona Wildcat is now a New Mexico Lobo.
She played the entire weekend on Court #5 for the Lobos, losing all four matches but winning sets in both matches Saturday against Arizona State and Arizona.
Inclan, after a standout volleyball career at Ironwood Ridge high school, redshirted the 2017 indoor season for UA.
She played on the exhibition court last season for the Wildcats Beach Volleyball team.
Inclan transferred to New Mexico last summer and played in 30 indoor games this past season for the Lobos, starting six. She finished third on the team in service aces (16).
