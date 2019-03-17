North Carolina man wanted for murder arrested outside of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Authorities report a North Carolina man accused of killing his wife was arrested on Sunday morning during a traffic stop on the I-10 after a manhunt lasting multiple days.
57-year-old Rexford Lynn Keel Jr. was arrested on the outskirts of Tucson by state troopers.
Authorities say someone in Arizona called a tipline to report that the suspect had been spotted on the I-10. The information was then relayed to state police and Keel was located.
Upon searching Keel after a traffic stop, it was reported that he had a large amount of cash and a knife with him.
Keel is being held in the Pima County, Arizona, jail.
His wife, 38-year old Diana Alejandra Keel, had gone missing on March 9. Her body was found days later in Edgecombe County.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it obtained an arrest warrant Friday, accusing Keel of murder in his wife’s death.
Investigators say he then fled in a pickup truck, launching a manhunt.
Police report that Diana died of multiple stab wounds.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.